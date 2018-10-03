HomeSport News

Ronaldo: 'I firmly deny accusations. Rape is abominable crime & goes against everything I am'

Get short URL
Ronaldo: 'I firmly deny accusations. Rape is abominable crime & goes against everything I am'
Massimo Pinca / Reuters
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has tweeted his 'firm denial' of the accusations of rape of an American woman, saying that the 'abominal crime' goes against 'everything I am'.

READ MORE: Ronaldo accused by US woman of rape in Las Vegas hotel room - reports

Ronaldo tweeted on Wednesday: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

The player then followed that tweet with a further post referencing the situation: "My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations," he wrote.

The 33-year old has previously denied the claims made by American Kathryn Mayorga, 34, who accuses the Juventus winger of anally raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 after a night spent partying, as "fake news".

READ MORE: Ronaldo used ‘fixers’ to obstruct Las Vegas ‘rape’ investigation – lawsuit

According to Mayorga, the Portuguese ace pulled her into a bedroom and raped her while she was changing, as she shouted "no, no, no". Ronaldo is also accused of using a team of ‘fixers’ to obstruct a criminal investigation into the allegations and coerced the victim into accepting $375,000 hush money.

Las Vegas police recently confirmed they had reopened a sexual assault case from the same year, as per the request of the woman named in a lawsuit suit made last month.

    العربيةespрусdefr
    инотвrтдruptly

    RT News App

    © Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

    This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

    Accept cookies