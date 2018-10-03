Ronaldo: 'I firmly deny accusations. Rape is abominable crime & goes against everything I am'

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has tweeted his 'firm denial' of the accusations of rape of an American woman, saying that the 'abominal crime' goes against 'everything I am'.

Ronaldo tweeted on Wednesday: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

The player then followed that tweet with a further post referencing the situation: "My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations," he wrote.

My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

The 33-year old has previously denied the claims made by American Kathryn Mayorga, 34, who accuses the Juventus winger of anally raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 after a night spent partying, as "fake news".

According to Mayorga, the Portuguese ace pulled her into a bedroom and raped her while she was changing, as she shouted "no, no, no". Ronaldo is also accused of using a team of ‘fixers’ to obstruct a criminal investigation into the allegations and coerced the victim into accepting $375,000 hush money.

Las Vegas police recently confirmed they had reopened a sexual assault case from the same year, as per the request of the woman named in a lawsuit suit made last month.