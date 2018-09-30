HomeSport News

Sevilla fans hospitalized after stand collapses during La Liga game (PHOTOS)

There were worrying scenes during the La Liga clash between Eibar and Sevilla when more than a dozen fans were injured after a section of the stand collapsed as Sevilla supporters celebrated a goal during their team's 3-1 win.

The barrier around the pitch at Ipura Stadium collapsed when Sevilla fans raced forward to celebrate Ever Banega’s penalty in the 58th minute to put the away team 2-0 up.

Dozens of away fans were sent sprawling onto the pitch as the players celebrated in a group in front of them.  

Concerned Sevilla players looked on as stewards and medics rushed over to the fans, with the game being stopped for six minutes as supporters received medical treatment.

Fourteen fans were injured and 10 were hospitalized, but none suffered serious injury, according to local press reports.

Sevilla went on to win the game 3-1, with the club dedicating the victory to the injured fans.

