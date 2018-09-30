Sevilla fans hospitalized after stand collapses during La Liga game (PHOTOS)
The barrier around the pitch at Ipura Stadium collapsed when Sevilla fans raced forward to celebrate Ever Banega’s penalty in the 58th minute to put the away team 2-0 up.
Dozens of away fans were sent sprawling onto the pitch as the players celebrated in a group in front of them.
Concerned Sevilla players looked on as stewards and medics rushed over to the fans, with the game being stopped for six minutes as supporters received medical treatment.
Fourteen fans were injured and 10 were hospitalized, but none suffered serious injury, according to local press reports.
Sevilla went on to win the game 3-1, with the club dedicating the victory to the injured fans.
FT: @SDEibar 1-3 #SevillaFC— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 29, 2018
A very solid performance from Sevilla, with @SDEibar notching a consolation goal right at the death. We wish a quick recovery to the injured fans, this win is for you!#EibarSevillaFC#vamosmisevillapic.twitter.com/Watt0YGO3R
