The Beautiful Game: Neymar trolled for using face cream at half-time (VIDEO)

© Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Brazilian football star Neymar has been ridiculed by fans after a video emerged appearing to show him applying face cream at half-time during Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Reims on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was spotted moisturizing his face in the tunnel at half-time during the game at the Parc de Princes, which PSG won 4-1.

The clip sparked a maelstrom of mockery on Twitter and left some speculating as to what kind of skin care Neymar had used.

Sunscreen? Moisturizer? Wrinkle cream?” read a caption above one post containing the video.

Some internet users even branded Neymar the “Kim Kardashian of football” for his ability to advertise products while playing the Beautiful Game.

He is more of a marketing boy than a footballer. He better take care of his face,” another user wrote.

Neymar converted a penalty on Wednesday night, helping PSG to take a dominant 4-1 victory against Reims, continuing their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season with seven wins from seven games.

