Easiest goal of his career? Cristiano Ronaldo FINALLY scores for Juventus (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally netted the first goals of his Juventus career since completing a $117 million switch from Real Madrid in the summer, netting the first of a brace versus Sassuolo in comically simple fashion.

The Portuguese winger netted on the 50th and 65th minutes of the Italian Serie A match to grab all three points in a 2-1 win for the Turin side on Sunday, ending a goal drought of three games in which he failed to find the net.

It took the five-time Ballon d’Or winner 320 minutes and 27 shots to finally get off the mark for his new club, and it is unlikely he will ever score a more simple goal in his illustrious career the his first for Juve.

When the world thought only a slice of Ronaldo magic would ever break his duck for ‘The Old Lady’, a corner was swung in from the right in towards the Sassuolo box.

A gaffe from the Sassuolo defender saw him attempt to head back towards his keeper, but instead nod the ball onto the post for it to ricochet back into play and to the feet of a lurking Ronaldo, who calmly obliged to knock the ball into an empty net.

The relief and joy at scoring his first goal for his new club was evident on the player's face.

His second was slightly more emphatic; fellow summer arrival Emre Can carried the ball through the centre of the pitch on a Juve counter attack before laying off to the Portugal captain, who took one touch before firing a left foot shot past a rooted Sassuolo goalkeeper from the edge of the area.

The football world was quick to laud Ronaldo on getting off the mark, former England international turned presenter was unsurprisingly one of the first Gary Lineker labelling the 33-year-old as a “Prolific, prodigious professional” on his ever active Twitter account.

When I said @Cristiano's goal was the first of many, I didn't necessarily mean in this game, but he's just bagged another. A prolific, prodigious professional. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 16, 2018

Speaking after the game, the player himself said: "I'm very happy, we started well. Sassuolo defend well, but we put in an intense performance and deserved to win. I really wanted to score these first goals & I’m very happy to have found the net."

With the goals, Ronaldo became the fifth player in history to score 400 league goals in European first divisions.

The double proved to be the match winner for Juve, who did concede in extra time when Khouma Babacar pulled a consolation goal back for the ‘Neroverdi’ moments after Douglas Costa was sent off for the home side, who maintain their 100% start to the season with three wins from three matches.