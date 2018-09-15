Canelo collapses! Disturbing footage of boxer falling before superfight with 'Triple G' (VIDEO)

Boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez dramatically collapsed after the weigh in for his mega fight rematch with Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin, raising fears over his condition for the bout in Las Vegas on Saturday.

READ MORE: The man to KO Trump? Boxing legend De La Hoya considering bid for US presidency

Canelo weighed inside the 160 lbs middleweight limit at 159.1 lbs ahead of the world middleweight championship fight at T-Mobile Arena, with Kazakhstan’s Golovkin weighing in at 159.6.

After the two boxers stepped off the scales, Canelo was checked over by his entourage, donning their conspicuous Mexican flag-themed tracksuits, the fighter instantly falls down.

Some think the weight cut which caused #Canelo to collapse in this video will affect him tonight. Do you agree? Give us your thoughts and join us for the Official LIVE Stream PPV 🥊 at ▶️https://t.co/JGgYVFNVoX#CaneloGGG2#FightDay#boxing#boxeo#GGGpic.twitter.com/XMyWzlaINI — FITE (@FiteTV) September 15, 2018

The Mexican was quickly helped to his feet, as if having suffered a flash knockdown. The most likely reason for the collapse is dehydration as fighters regularly rid their bodies of excess water in order to make their division weight limit before a fight.

READ MORE: 'McGregor has solid grappling skills': BJJ black-belt Magomadov on Conor sparring session (VIDEO)

Moments before the collapse, the two fighters had faced off with a fired-up Canelo marching straight over and provocatively putting his head on Golovkin’s, sparking a fracas involving members of each fighter’s camp.

When things calmed down, a fractious Canelo rattled off a punch combination for the fans, his behavior in stark contrast to a clam Golovkin, who remained collected throughout.

The two fight for the WBA Super and WBC middleweight titles in a rematch of their bout one year ago, declared a controversial split draw, at the same venue. The winner, barring a repeat of that result, will be regarded as the best middleweight in the sport.