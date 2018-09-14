Cristiano Ronaldo photobombs reporter at Juventus training session (VIDEO)

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has shown a knack for parody after he was spotted mocking a reporter who was making a live report from Juventus’ training pitch.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen making faces behind the reporter’s back, mimicking him before running off with a smile to begin training with his Juve teammates.

READ MORE: ‘He told me I deserved it’: Modric reveals Ronaldo message after player of the year award

The reporter appeared oblivious to being mocked by one of the world’s biggest sports stars, and carried on with the filming.

Ronaldo, 33, completed a €100 million move to Italian giants Juventus this summer after nine years with Real Madrid. The Portuguese forward has failed to find the net for his new team in his first three Serie A appearances, although he will be hoping to break his duck against Sassuolo on Sunday.