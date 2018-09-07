‘He told me I deserved it’: Modric reveals Ronaldo message after player of the year award

Croatia star Luka Modric has revealed former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo sent him a congratulatory message after the midfielder was awarded the UEFA Player of the Year award.

Modric was presented with the accolade at the end of August, pipping Portugal forward Ronaldo and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

Ronaldo was said to be “angry” at being snubbed for the honor, while his agent, Jorge Mendes, had branded it “shameful.”

However, Modric has now revealed that Ronaldo sent him a touching message congratulating him on the accolade.

"Cristiano sent me a message, congratulated me and told me he is happy for me and I deserved it," Modric told RTP3 after Croatia’s friendly international against Portugal on Thursday, according to Goal.com.

What a year! Thanks Real Madrid, Croatia National team and everybody who helped me to achieve this amazing award 🙏❤️ #UEFAawardspic.twitter.com/f3zVV9Mq3s — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) August 30, 2018

"He also said he can't wait to meet me again," added Modric, who played 55 minutes of the 1-1 draw in Lisbon – a game which Ronaldo missed.

The pair helped Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League crown in May, before Ronaldo, 33, departed the Spanish giants for Juventus.

Ronaldo and Modric will also go head to head in the bid for another individual honor, as they are both on the three-man shortlist for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award, which will be announced later in September.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah makes up the trio of candidates for the accolade, which has been won by Ronaldo in the past two seasons.

"I am happy to be in another big award final, we'll see what will happen," Modric, 32, said of the FIFA honor.

"I have a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and we'll have good relationship in the future too. Individual awards are important but I am not obsessed with them."

Modric was awarded the Golden Ball for player of the tournament at this summer’s World Cup in Russia, where he helped Croatia reach the final.