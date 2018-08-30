‘You can feel the tension’: Awkward scenes as Ramos seated behind Salah at Champions League draw

There was an interesting subplot to the Champions League draw as UEFA opted to seat Mohamed Salah in front of rival Sergio Ramos, who later tapped the Egyptian on the shoulder as he collected his Defender of the Year award.

Salah’s World Cup was somewhat neutered by the injured shoulder he received as a result of a challenge from Real Madrid defender Ramos in last season’s Champions League final.

It appeared as though that won’t soon be forgotten, as the record-breaking Liverpool forward remained stone-faced throughout most of the draw – even as Ramos appeared to reference the incident by tapping the Egyptian’s shoulder as he received the award for the best defender in the competition last season.

Mo Salah is set to miss the rest of the season after a disgusting attack on his shoulder by Sergio Ramos pic.twitter.com/z52SpT5zwE — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 30, 2018

The injury suffered in the match with Real Madrid in Kiev forced Salah off during the first half and would limit his participation in the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Salah had been Egypt’s talisman during the African side’s qualification campaign, scoring five times in the process.

READ MORE: Mother of all trolls: Egyptian FA says ‘threats’ to Mo Salah’s mom from fake Twitter account

The awkward seating arrangements were not lost on social media users.

They sat @MoSalah next to @SergioRamos in the #UCLDraws hahahaha you can feel the tension in the air — Michael Taco (@michael_taco) August 30, 2018

Whoever did the seating arrangements at the draw didn’t miss a trick by seating Salah right in front of Ramos. 😳 — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) August 30, 2018

Ramos held Salah’s shoulder before sitting behind him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8Pc3fRrhMH — Ali🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) August 30, 2018

Did Ramos just dislocate Salah’s shoulder again? pic.twitter.com/sML5FAYYUz — Jenna (@JennaChami) August 30, 2018

They sat Ramos behind salah in the draw 😂 😂 #UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/KAk5X9K6wp — John Benfield (@Benfield13) August 30, 2018

Sergio Ramos checking on Mo Salah's shoulder.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/E1YveyHqlk — Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) August 30, 2018

Sergio Ramos receiving Champions League Defender of the season and goes on to sit behind Mo Salah and squeeze his shoulder as he does it.



No tension there 😬😂 — C o n🗡 (@_CAS21) August 30, 2018

What looked like a miserable evening for Salah was compounded by him losing out in the UEFA award for the best player of last season, which went to Luka Modric of Real Madrid.