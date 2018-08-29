Mother of all trolls: Egyptian FA says ‘threats’ to Mo Salah’s mom from fake Twitter account

The Egyptian football association (EFA) has said tweets allegedly sent by official Khaled Lateif containing threats to star player Mohamed Salah’s mother came from a fake account.

READ MORE: ‘Your mother is still in Egypt’: Mo Salah’s mom ‘threatened’ by national official

The account, thought to belong to Egyptian football official Khaled Lateif, referenced an apparent threat to Salah’s mother, stating: "I'd like to remind Mo Salah that your mother is still in Egypt. You are abroad and can do as you wish. Those who understand, understand," The New Arab reported on Wednesday.

تقدم صباح اليوم حسين حلمي المستشار القانوني للاتحاد ببلاغ إلى النائب العام عن وجود حسابات مزورة باسم رئيس وأعضاء الاتحاد على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي دأبت على كتابة تغريدات منسوبة لهم على غير الواقع والحقيقة من شأنها إثارة الرأي العام و سجل البلاغ برقم 9567 لسنة 2018 عرائض. pic.twitter.com/0T5w7UdEc8 — EFA.eg (@EFA) August 29, 2018

That account - @KhaledLateif - was later suspended by Twitter and the EFA duly claimed the tweets, supposedly in response to Salah’s criticism of Egypt’s World Cup 2018 preparations, were from a fake account and that the association is beginning legal proceedings regarding the matter.

READ MORE: ‘His claims of racism are exaggerated’: German coach Low breaks silence on Ozil debate

“This morning[Wednesday], Hussain Helmy, the legal adviser to the Federation, submitted a report to the Attorney general about the existence of false accounts in the name of the president and members of the Union on social media,” they tweeted in Arabic.

READ MORE: Media marching orders: Trump shows red card to press at FIFA World Cup 2026 meeting

Salah, 26, is a national hero in his native country, and had earlier been critical of Egypt’s preparations for the recent Russia 2018 World Cup, laying partial blame for their dismal group stage exit with the Egyptian FA, also claiming he had been “ignored” by members of the body.