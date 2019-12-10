 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

5.3 quake hits New Zealand day after fatal volcano eruption

10 Dec, 2019 01:03
Get short URL
5.3 quake hits New Zealand day after fatal volcano eruption
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Mike Blake

A strong 5.3 magnitude quake shook New Zealand’s North Island, just hours after a lethal volcanic eruption killed five and left eight others missing. No damage or casualties have been reported in the latest tremor.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of some 25 kilometers (15 miles) around Gisborne on Tuesday, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of the recently-erupted submarine volcano on White Island.

While local news reports said the seism could be felt in neighboring towns – including Cambridge, Hunterville, Dannevirke and Wellington – there are currently no reports of damage or injuries, nor danger of a tsunami, according to Gisborne Civil Defense Manager Wiremu Tamati.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies