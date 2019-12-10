5.3 quake hits New Zealand day after fatal volcano eruption

A strong 5.3 magnitude quake shook New Zealand’s North Island, just hours after a lethal volcanic eruption killed five and left eight others missing. No damage or casualties have been reported in the latest tremor.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of some 25 kilometers (15 miles) around Gisborne on Tuesday, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of the recently-erupted submarine volcano on White Island.

While local news reports said the seism could be felt in neighboring towns – including Cambridge, Hunterville, Dannevirke and Wellington – there are currently no reports of damage or injuries, nor danger of a tsunami, according to Gisborne Civil Defense Manager Wiremu Tamati.