Nothing to kill or die for: Tulsi sings ‘Imagine’ with husband’s backing in tribute to John Lennon (VIDEO)

A clip showing presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard and her husband singing John Lennon’s iconic song ‘Imagine’ to the backing of a ukulele is viral on Twitter. They were paying tribute to the Beatles star assassinated in 1980.

The three-minute video was filmed in the back of the Hawaii representative’s campaign travel trailer and shows Abraham Williams strumming while his wife sings along. An anti-war campaigner, Gabbard seems to stress the part about a better word having “nothing to kill or die for” and people “living life in peace.”

‘Imagine’ was co-written by Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono and is considered one of the pinnacles of his solo musical career. His legacy was celebrated by many on December 8, 39 years since Lennon was murdered in New York.

And here’s Team Tulsi NH campaign bus. A volunteer’s vintage 1972 airsteam😂🌺🤙 pic.twitter.com/1tUpoRT8gw — Jess Griffin🌺 #Tulsi2020 ॐⓋ⌛️ (@wanderlustyogi) December 4, 2019

The Democratic hopeful remains on the campaign trail, but has yet to qualify for next week’s debate in Los Angeles. Her candidacy was earlier boosted by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who attacked Gabbard, calling here a “Russian asset” who’s being “groomed” to run as a third-party candidate. Gabbard in response called Hillary the “queen of warmongers” and an “embodiment of corruption” that festers in the Democratic party.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!