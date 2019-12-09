 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Nothing to kill or die for: Tulsi sings ‘Imagine’ with husband’s backing in tribute to John Lennon (VIDEO)

9 Dec, 2019 13:46
Get short URL
Nothing to kill or die for: Tulsi sings ‘Imagine’ with husband’s backing in tribute to John Lennon (VIDEO)
Screenshot from the video published by the Tulsi Gabbard campaign.
A clip showing presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard and her husband singing John Lennon’s iconic song ‘Imagine’ to the backing of a ukulele is viral on Twitter. They were paying tribute to the Beatles star assassinated in 1980.

The three-minute video was filmed in the back of the Hawaii representative’s campaign travel trailer and shows Abraham Williams strumming while his wife sings along. An anti-war campaigner, Gabbard seems to stress the part about a better word having “nothing to kill or die for” and people “living life in peace.”

‘Imagine’ was co-written by Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono and is considered one of the pinnacles of his solo musical career. His legacy was celebrated by many on December 8, 39 years since Lennon was murdered in New York.

The Democratic hopeful remains on the campaign trail, but has yet to qualify for next week’s debate in Los Angeles. Her candidacy was earlier boosted by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who attacked Gabbard, calling here a “Russian asset” who’s being “groomed” to run as a third-party candidate. Gabbard in response called Hillary the “queen of warmongers” and an “embodiment of corruption” that festers in the Democratic party.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies