FBI presumes Pensacola shooting an act of terrorism as probe continues

8 Dec, 2019 17:43
A mugshot of the NAS Pensacola gunman and a tribute to his victims © Reuters / Federal Bureau of Investigation and Michael Spooneybarger
The FBI has confirmed that it is presuming Friday’s fatal shooting at a naval base in Florida was an “act of terrorism.” However, the agency has not yet confirmed the killer’s motivations, or whether he was a member of a network.

The FBI is working “with the presumption that this was an act of terrorism,” Special Agent Rachel Rojas told a press conference on Sunday. Rojas added that this presumption was made to speed up the investigation, and help “identify and eliminate” any potential threats to the community if terrorism was indeed the killer’s motivation.

The killer was named by the agency on Saturday as Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old Saudi military student who had been training at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Alshamrani opened fire on classmates with a 9mm handgun on Friday, killing three and wounding eight. Rojas stated on Sunday that he had acquired the gun legally.

Three days into the investigation, Rojas revealed little else about Alshamrani, his beliefs, or his background. She did not confirm or deny media reports that the killer held a dinner party with friends days before the attack, during which guests watched videos of mass shootings, or allegations that one of his friends video recorded the attack.

Rojas stated that Alshamrani’s associates are currently cooperating with the FBI’s investigation, and said that she would remain tight-lipped in order to “control misinformation.”

