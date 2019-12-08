 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Missiles aside: Kim Jong-un smiles big as he inaugurates N. Korea’s luxury ski resort (VIDEO)

8 Dec, 2019 16:55
Сourtesy: NKTV
Situated deep in North Korea’s highlands, an ultra-modern mountain resort opened its doors to local (and maybe foreign) visitors. If you consider spending your holidays there, be advised – Kim Jong-un massively approves of it.

The North Korean leader has abandoned affairs of the state for at least a day, visiting the hot springs and spa complex in Yangdok County east of Pyongyang. State media have filmed him cutting the ribbon and then peacefully watching people swim in several modern-looking pools.

Smiling big and wide, he cheerfully greeted the chilling swimmers (although it remains unclear if the water was warm enough to chill out).

Courtesy: NKTV

Giving out advice and assignments, Kim proceeded to a gallery overlooking a skiing route. He stopped short of testing the actual slopes, but a bunch of his military men were filmed putting their skis on.

Courtesy: NKTV

However, Kim did try the chair lift – probably to catch some breath-taking mountain views.

Known for overseeing most of the high-profile missile tests, Kim is also no stranger to other manly things. He recently travelled the sacred Mount Paektu on the back of a white horse, flanked by dozens of high-ranking military and party officials, likewise horse-mounted, sending social media into overdrive – and a guessing game of what the ritual might actually foreshadow.

