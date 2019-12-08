Missiles aside: Kim Jong-un smiles big as he inaugurates N. Korea’s luxury ski resort (VIDEO)

Situated deep in North Korea’s highlands, an ultra-modern mountain resort opened its doors to local (and maybe foreign) visitors. If you consider spending your holidays there, be advised – Kim Jong-un massively approves of it.

The North Korean leader has abandoned affairs of the state for at least a day, visiting the hot springs and spa complex in Yangdok County east of Pyongyang. State media have filmed him cutting the ribbon and then peacefully watching people swim in several modern-looking pools.

Smiling big and wide, he cheerfully greeted the chilling swimmers (although it remains unclear if the water was warm enough to chill out).

Giving out advice and assignments, Kim proceeded to a gallery overlooking a skiing route. He stopped short of testing the actual slopes, but a bunch of his military men were filmed putting their skis on.

However, Kim did try the chair lift – probably to catch some breath-taking mountain views.

Known for overseeing most of the high-profile missile tests, Kim is also no stranger to other manly things. He recently travelled the sacred Mount Paektu on the back of a white horse, flanked by dozens of high-ranking military and party officials, likewise horse-mounted, sending social media into overdrive – and a guessing game of what the ritual might actually foreshadow.

