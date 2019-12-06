WATCH Soyuz rocket blast off into space from Baikonur with Progress spacecraft on board (VIDEO)

Russia’s Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket has successfully lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, delivering life-supporting cargo for the International Space Stations (ISS) crew.

The rocket, carrying a Progress MS-13 cargo craft, was cleared for launch on Friday afternoon following thorough checks on the engine and avionics. Russian space agency Roscosmos filmed the launch of the mission which is set to deliver fuel, food, and water to the ISS.

Roughly half an hour after the blast-off, the third stage separated from the rest of the rocket, with the Progress craft continuing its voyage to the station. It is expected to dock at the ISS later on Monday, according to Roscosmos officials.

On the latest occasion in September, a manned Soyuz spacecraft lifted off from the famed Baikonur Cosmodrome with a three-member crew on board. The trio included two ISS Expedition 61 members, Oleg Skripochka and Jessica Meir, as well as the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri.

The time-tested engine will likely remain Roscosmos’ workhorse for years to come. Earlier this year, NASA reportedly asked Moscow to allocate extra rides aboard its Soyuz spacecraft, with Roscosmos agreeing to provide for the US’ needs.

