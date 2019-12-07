 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woman becomes unsuspecting victim of mid-air SCORPION attack on United Airlines flight (PHOTO)

7 Dec, 2019 11:35
FILE PHOTO ©  AFP / University of Porto
A routine flight across the United States came to resemble a scene from a bizarre Hollywood film after a passenger was bitten by a scorpion. The woman was transferred to hospital after landing at her destination.

The United Airlines flight, traveling from San Francisco to Atlanta, apparently had some unwanted cargo on board. A female passenger who felt a stinging sensation reportedly inspected herself in the aircraft’s bathroom, only to discover a scorpion in the leg of her pants. The arachnid was eventually captured by the plane’s crew.

A photo shows the airborne invertebrate animal in what appears to be a cardboard box used to serve meals on board.

In a statement, United Airlines said that the flight had been met by medical personnel after arriving in Atlanta.

“We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being,” the airline said.

It’s not clear how the eight-legged creature managed to slip onto the plane undetected.

