Woman becomes unsuspecting victim of mid-air SCORPION attack on United Airlines flight (PHOTO)
The United Airlines flight, traveling from San Francisco to Atlanta, apparently had some unwanted cargo on board. A female passenger who felt a stinging sensation reportedly inspected herself in the aircraft’s bathroom, only to discover a scorpion in the leg of her pants. The arachnid was eventually captured by the plane’s crew.
A photo shows the airborne invertebrate animal in what appears to be a cardboard box used to serve meals on board.
Woman Allegedly Stung by Scorpion on United Airlines Flight:https://t.co/70aGtuS7Gk#Aviation#Aircraft#Airlinepic.twitter.com/hXM70oagUJ— SpeedBird (@SpeedBird_NCL) December 7, 2019
In a statement, United Airlines said that the flight had been met by medical personnel after arriving in Atlanta.
“We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being,” the airline said.
It’s not clear how the eight-legged creature managed to slip onto the plane undetected.
