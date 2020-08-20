 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Beijing curtails Hong Kong’s legal cooperation with Washington after US axes bilateral agreements

20 Aug, 2020 08:35
Get short URL
Beijing curtails Hong Kong’s legal cooperation with Washington after US axes bilateral agreements
©  REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China has ended a judicial assistance treaty between Hong Kong and the United States, following Washington’s decision to terminate three bilateral agreements with the semi-autonomous city.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is ending some of its legal cooperation with Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. 

“We urge the US side to correct its erroneous decision and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs,” ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, as cited by state media.

The treaty’s suspension comes hours after the US said it would end agreements with Hong Kong concerning the extradition of fugitives and tax exemptions for ships. 

The Hong Kong government denounced the decision as counter-productive and said it would “create troubles in the China-US relationship, using Hong Kong as a pawn.”

Also on rt.com China slaps US with sanctions on Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio & others in retaliation for Hong Kong policy

The US State Department ended the bilateral agreements as part of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, which aims to penalize the Hong Kong government and Beijing over a new national security law enacted by the semi-autonomous city.

Earlier this month, China imposed sanctions on several US lawmakers in retaliation for economic restrictions introduced by Washington against 11 officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who were accused of suppressing freedoms in the city.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies