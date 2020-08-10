 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China slaps US with sanctions on Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio & others in retaliation for Hong Kong policy

10 Aug, 2020 08:54
Get short URL
China slaps US with sanctions on Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio & others in retaliation for Hong Kong policy
Protesters wave American flags while carrying placards urging the USA to enact the Hong Kong Human Rights Act during the demonstration, Hong Kong 2019/09/08 © LightRocket via Getty Images / Aidan Marzo/SOPA Images
Beijing will impose sanctions on several US officials, including Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. The tit-for-tat move comes after Washington unveiled sanctions aimed at Chinese officials over Hong Kong.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the restrictions will be put into effect starting on Monday. The retaliatory measures follow US sanctions against 11 officials, who it accuses of suppressing Hong Kong political freedoms.

Also on rt.com Blatant & barbaric interference: Hong Kong government blasts US for using city as ‘pawn’ after Trump sanctioned Chinese officials

The sanctions, which included Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the city’s police chief, Chris Tang, were denounced by the Hong Kong government as “blatant and barbaric interference” in their internal affairs, adding that they wouldn’t be “intimidated” by such measures.

Washington has openly supported anti-Beijing protests in the semi-autonomous city, which began last year and often descended into vandalism and clashes with police. 

Tensions between Beijing and Washington are on the rise. Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that in 45 days would prohibit Americans from doing business with Chinese-owned firms ByteDance and Tencent, which operate TikTok and WeChat. Washington claims the apps are used to spy on US citizens, a claim that China stringently denies, while TikTok is reportedly preparing to file a lawsuit against the decision.

Also on rt.com TikTok to SUE Trump over ‘unconstitutional’ ban as Twitter joins battle for its US assets & users – reports

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies