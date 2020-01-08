Iran launches 'SECOND WAVE' of retaliation strikes against US assets in Iraq – reports

Iran has launched another volley of missile strikes on a number of American facilities in Iraq, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The new round of missiles follows the first by just over an hour.

“A few minutes ago [3:30 am local time] the second wave of Iranian missile attacks on the US base is launched,” the news outlet reported.

The Pentagon confirmed earlier on Tuesday that “more than a dozen” Iranian ballistic missiles had been fired on US bases, including the Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, vowing to “take necessary measures” to protect American personnel in the region.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW