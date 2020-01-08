 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran launches 'SECOND WAVE' of retaliation strikes against US assets in Iraq – reports
Iran launches 'SECOND WAVE' of retaliation strikes against US assets in Iraq – reports

8 Jan, 2020 00:33
Iran launches 'SECOND WAVE' of retaliation strikes against US assets in Iraq – reports
Iran has launched another volley of missile strikes on a number of American facilities in Iraq, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The new round of missiles follows the first by just over an hour.

“A few minutes ago [3:30 am local time] the second wave of Iranian missile attacks on the US base is launched,” the news outlet reported.

The Pentagon confirmed earlier on Tuesday that “more than a dozen” Iranian ballistic missiles had been fired on US bases, including the Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, vowing to “take necessary measures” to protect American personnel in the region.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

