Iran's Khamenei appoints Soleimani's deputy as head of Quds Forces

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani was appointed to lead Iran’s elite Quds Force after its previous commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US airstrike on Friday.

The unit’s program “will stay exactly the same” as it was under Soleimani, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.

Ghaani has served as Soleimani’s second-in-command.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Friday appointed General Esmail Qa'ani as new Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (#IRGC) Quds Force

