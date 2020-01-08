 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran launches 'SECOND WAVE' of retaliation strikes against US assets in Iraq – reports
Pentagon says more than a dozen missiles 'launched from Iran' against 2 US bases, vows ‘necessary’ counter-measures

8 Jan, 2020 00:18
The Pentagon said it would take “necessary measures” to defend US troops and regional allies following reports of Iranian missile strikes on US facilities in Iraq, confirming that over a dozen missiles were used in the attack.

“Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases,” the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it was now working on “initial battle damage assessments.”

As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

