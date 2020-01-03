One year unbeaten: Liverpool continue incredible Premier League run with 2-0 win over Sheffield United (VIDEO)

Liverpool's unstoppable charge towards the first Premier League title continued on Thursday night as goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane fired them to a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Anfield.

United has been a tough nut to crack in many games this season but it took the Reds just four minutes to break the deadlock, as Salah latched onto a mistake by Blades defender George Baldock, while Mane added Liverpool's second from close range at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked.

The victory extended Liverpool's undefeated run in the Premier League to a full year as Jurgen Klopp's side asserted their dominance with a display of control and composure to restore their lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

In total, Klopp's side have 58 points from 20 games, thanks to 19 wins and just 1 draw so far this season. They are have the best defense in the division, having conceded just 14 goals, and also have the second-best goalscoring record, with their 49 strikes rating second behind Manchester City's 56.

But it's the points total that counts, and with Liverpool 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester and 14 in front of City – and with a game in hand over both sides – it would seem only a catastrophic loss in form could prevent the Premier League trophy heading to Anfield for the first time in the competition's history.

After the match, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BT Sport he thought the Premier League leaders were "outstanding" and believed their attitude of hard work and commitment would take them all the way to the title.

"It was very unlike us. We didn't lay a glove on them or do anything that has got us into this position," he said.

"I thought they were outstanding. They didn't have to get out of second or third gear, though. When we played them at our place we laid a glove on them and made it difficult, but they won every first ball, dropped on every second ball, ran forward and ran back. They did that miles better than us.

"They still had the humility and desire to do all that as world champions, as European champions and they're well on their way to being Premier League champions."

Despite the plaudits – and his side's huge lead – Klopp said he wouldn't let complacency creep in as he continues to demand the very best from his players every week.

"It's obviously good (to go unbeaten for a full year) but the target was not to extend this, but to win the game," he said.

"Nothing ends. We have to make sure we are ready again.

"I am really happy and really proud of the boys. We should not take things like this for granted."

The challenges keep on coming for Klopp's Liverpool, who will have a depleted squad for Sunday's Merseyside derby clash with Everton in the FA Cup.

"Anyone with a Liverpool shirt, throw your soul on the pitch," said Klopp.

"That makes it 12 adult players we have (available) plus the kids. That is it, whichever lineup I choose.

"I will not tell (Everton boss) Carlo Ancelotti my lineup. I will decide some things myself and some things the medical department will tell me.

"I am sure Carlo will not make many changes, having an opportunity to win at Anfield. The only advantage we have is Anfield."