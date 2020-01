WATCH 1st video of alleged ‘Iranian revenge’ attack on US base in Iraq

Video footage has emerged purporting to show the first moments of an alleged Iranian retaliatory strike on an American base in Iraq, which comes days after a US assassination of a top Iranian general.

“‘Hard revenge’ begins / Army's heavy missile attacks on US base in [Ayn al-Asad],” wrote the semi-official Fars News Agency amid reports of a heavy missile attack on an American airbase in Iraq.

🎥 «انتقام سخت» آغاز شد/ حملات سنگین موشکی سپاه به پایگاه آمریکایی عین‌الاسد pic.twitter.com/sbw0cwGH6B — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

Several other unconfirmed photos also circulated on social media alleging to show the attack in progress.

🔴🔴🔴 URGENTEEstas são as primeiras imagens do ataque com dezenas de mísseis contra a base aérea de Al Asad, no Iraque, usada pelos Estados Unidos. Agência iraniana diz que mísseis são do Irã pic.twitter.com/vemAru57Nm — Lucas Rohan (@lucasrohan) January 7, 2020

#Breaking: Semi-official Fars news agency in #Iran claims that the rocket attack at Al Assad was an "Iranian six missile attack" (6:03 p.m. ET 1/7/20) Ayn al Asad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and United States armed forces air base located in Anbar province of western #Iraq. pic.twitter.com/WxyhYVQXEN — Parthiban Shanmugam (@hollywoodcurry) January 7, 2020

