Al-Asad US base in Iraq comes under attack by multiple rockets

At least six rockets have struck the Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, which houses US troops, and there are unconfirmed reports of up to 30 missiles. The incident comes as the US and Iran stand on the brink of open war.

“Multiple sites” have come under attack by Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles, Fox News reported citing anonymous Pentagon officials. There has been no official confirmation from the US Department of Defense.

From senior US military source in Iraq:“Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 7, 2020

Iranian news agency FARS reported the launch of multiple missiles in “revenge” for last week’s drone strike that assassinated IRGC Quds Force head General Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad international airport, along with several leaders of the Iraqi Shia militia.

Anonymous Pentagon officials claim the missiles came from Iranian soil, which would be a first since the Iran-Iraq war ended in 1988.

The attacks come after US President Donald Trump ruled out any US withdrawal from Iraq, contrary to a letter that was sent to the government in Baghdad on Monday by a regional US commander.

Pulling out would turn the country over to Iran, Trump said. He also threatened Iran with “tremendous” strikes if it dared attack US forces.

Al-Asad is located in Western Iraq’s Anbar province, and was targeted by a rocket attack in early December, just a week after the Thanksgiving holiday visit by US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. There were no casualties and the rockets’ origin was never identified.

