N. Korea’s behavior is ‘global threat’ & requires global response, including from NATO – Stoltenberg

North Korea’s “reckless behavior” is a “global threat” which requires a global response, including from NATO, alliance head Jens Stoltenberg said a week after Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested an H-bomb.

“The reckless behavior of North Korea is a global threat and requires a global response and that of course also includes NATO,” Stoltenberg said in a BBC interview, as cited by Reuters.

Stoltenberg stated that NATO is “totally focused on how we [the alliance] can contribute to a peaceful solution of the conflict.”

Stoltenberg, however, declined to comment on whether the US territory of Guam in the Pacific, located 3,200km from North Korea, was covered by NATO’s Article 5.

Article 5 of the NATO Treaty states that if an ally “is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the Alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the Ally attacked.”

Earlier in August, amid spiraling tensions, Pyongyang said that it was working on a plan to launch a medium-range ballistic missile at the US base in Guam. US President Donald Trump responded that North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”