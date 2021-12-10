Maxwell accuser details graphic sexual abuse

Annie Farmer, the only woman testifying under her real name in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trafficking trial, has detailed alleged nude massages at the hands of Maxwell and “cuddles” with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Farmer, who first accused Epstein of sexually abusing her 25 years ago, took the stand on Friday in the trial of Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend and alleged madam. As well as accusing Epstein of sexually abusing her, Farmer has previously called Maxwell “a sexual predator who groomed and abused me and countless other children and young women.”

Speaking under oath in a Manhattan courtroom, Farmer recounted how Epstein, who had hired her older sister as an artist, paid for her to visit his ranch in New Mexico in 1996 – under the auspices of discussing her studies. Upon arrival, Farmer said that Maxwell instructed her to massage Epstein’s feet, before telling her to disrobe and giving her a massage.

“She pulled the sheet down and exposed my breasts, and started rubbing on my chest and on my upper breast,” Farmer told the court, adding “I just wanted so badly to get off the table.”

The following morning, Farmer said that Epstein “bounded” into her bedroom “saying he wanted to cuddle.”

“He climbed into bed with me,” she said, “He pressed his body into me.”

Defense lawyer Laura Menninger then attempted to paint Farmer’s account as unreliable, as she had not provided any journal or diary entries detailing her time in New Mexico, or precisely how old she was at the time. Farmer first met Epstein in New York a year earlier, and that time wrote journal entries detailing unwanted advances from the notorious sex offender during a trip to a movie theater. Menninger also suggested during cross-examination that Farmer may be attempting to profit from accusing Maxwell, albeit without explaining how.

Epstein – a convicted child sex offender – was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges. His death, ruled a suicide, turned attention to Maxwell, who was arrested a year later and hit with a similar litany of charges, including conspiracy, underage sex trafficking, and enticement and transportation of a minor.

If convicted, Maxwell, 59, faces up to 80 years in prison.

The court has thus far heard harrowing testimony from other accusers, who unlike Farmer testified under pseudonyms. The process has also turned up evidence of Maxwell and Epstein’s connections with the rich and powerful, including US presidents and the British royal family, and accounts of Epstein’s appetite for young women.