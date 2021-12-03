Here's how many times Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House

Infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein visited then-President Bill Clinton’s White House a whopping 17 times during his first term, according to visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail. On some days, he visited three times.

Epstein mostly visited the West Wing, according to visitor logs acquired through a Freedom of Information Act by the Daily Mail, implying he primarily came to see President Clinton. Their relationship dates back to at least the start of Clinton’s presidency, with logs placing Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell at the White House just a month after Clinton’s inauguration in February 1993.

While the logs published by the Mail on Friday revealed 17 visits from Epstein to the White House, the reasons for each visit are not specified, forcing the reader to imagine what the deceased financier might have been doing on, say, July 28, 1994 - when he visited the White House once at 2pm and again at 6.30pm. It’s one of three dates where he is recorded as visiting twice.

Read more

However, as the visitor logs reveal, Epstein was also invited to the White House by several of Clinton’s advisers, including then-assistant for economic policy Robert Rubin, who was the first official to sign off on Epstein’s entrance into the presidential residence in February 1993. Rubin would later spend 10 years as chairman of the influential Council for Foreign Relations following a stint as Clinton’s treasury secretary. Via a spokeswoman, Rubin claimed to have no recollection of speaking with or meeting Epstein.

Subsequent visits to the White House took place under the guise of philanthropy, which became one of Epstein’s primary avenues for bending the ears - and other body parts - of powerful men. He donated money to help fix up the White House Historical Association on one occasion, and on another visited to commemorate a sizable education grant. At least one of Epstein’s White House visits coincided with a visit by former Senator George Mitchell, one of the boldface names fingered by Virginia Roberts Giuffre as a man Epstein loaned her out to for sex. Mitchell has denied any such transactions.

In addition to his many meetings with Epstein at the White House, Clinton is known to have flown on the convicted sex offender’s own ‘Lolita Express’ private jet some 26 times during and after his presidency. Despite insisting he had no idea of his friend’s underage proclivities during that time, Clinton’s first term also overlapped with the period in which Maxwell is currently under scrutiny in her criminal trial for child sex trafficking. At least 10 of Clinton’s Lolita Express trips left his Secret Service detail at home, and one post-presidency journey in 2002 included actor Kevin Spacey, who has since been disgraced for his alleged proclivity for underage boys.

Epstein and Clinton were so close, the pedophile’s lawyers claim that he helped the ex-president come up with the Clinton Global Initiative, the lucrative philanthropic venture Clinton and his wife have focused on in the aftermath of his presidency.