Epstein & Maxwell pictured lounging in Queen's log cabin

A photo showing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell at Queen Elizabeth II’s log cabin was released during Maxwell’s trial, with the pair sat in the same spot where the Queen had been snapped.

The previously unseen image – which shows Epstein and Maxwell cuddling on a bench outside the cabin on the Queen’s Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland – was released as part of Maxwell’s trial in New York this week. The image had been seized from Epstein’s house during an FBI raid in 2019.

A photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein lounging in the Queen's Balmoral log cabin has been shown at her trial in NYC today, Dec 8. The image (circa 1999, when Prince Andrew hosted Epstein there) was presented alongside others to illustrate the pair's close relationship. pic.twitter.com/Nb7sOELBuP — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 8, 2021

The photo appears to have been taken around 1999, when Prince Andrew reportedly hosted Epstein and his entourage, including a young woman in her 20s, at the posh country estate.

A similar photograph exists of the Queen sitting in the exact same spot as Epstein – with the unique markings on the logs above their heads identical. The Royal Family has not commented on the release of the photograph.

Epstein – a serial child sex offender – was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for charges of underage sex trafficking.

Ghislaine, who was once Epstein’s romantic partner, has been accused of procuring underage girls for the late sex offender and is currently on trial for charges of conspiracy, underage sex trafficking, and enticement and transportation of a minor.

The photo released this week is not the first time Maxwell has been pictured on Royal property.

Last year, a 2002 photo was made public showing Maxwell and actor Kevin Spacey sitting on Royal thrones during a private tour of Buckingham Palace. The pair reportedly visited Buckingham Palace with former US President Bill Clinton, who was a close associate of Epstein.