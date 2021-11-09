Helicopter lands at Lincoln Memorial to airlift ‘shooting victim’ found near Reflecting Pool (VIDEOS)

At least one person required a medical evacuation at the Reflecting Pool outside Washington, DC’s Lincoln Memorial, with videos shot by eyewitnesses showing the airlift in action after a man reportedly sustained a serious injury.

The med-evac was seen in footage circulating on social media on Monday night, with the chopper touching down on the east end of the Reflecting Pool before leaving with the injured person. A local NBC affiliate reported that the individual suffered a gunshot wound, citing the US Park Police.

There’s some sort of emergency happening in front of the Lincoln Memorial right now. A helicopter landed and a person appears to be being airlifted in a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/9ElKuq4JwW — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 9, 2021

A heavy police and EMS presence was also spotted near the pool after the helicopter took off, with officers later cordoning off the area as they interviewed witnesses.

Heavy police and fire presence, too. pic.twitter.com/De2PzZczN0 — zach blackburn (@zachblackburn23) November 9, 2021

A witness who captured some of the footage making the rounds online said that, despite spending a significant amount of time in the area around the Lincoln Memorial before the evacuation, they had not heard any gunshots, leaving it unclear where the purported shooting took place.

I’ve been here for about an hour. Didn’t hear any shots. Saw the MEDEVAC and a big police response though. https://t.co/C9TEhZgsyJpic.twitter.com/eMMUVXnbMX — zach blackburn (@zachblackburn23) November 9, 2021

