Helicopter lands at Lincoln Memorial to airlift ‘shooting victim’ found near Reflecting Pool (VIDEOS)

9 Nov, 2021 01:23
©  Twitter / Sam4TR
At least one person required a medical evacuation at the Reflecting Pool outside Washington, DC’s Lincoln Memorial, with videos shot by eyewitnesses showing the airlift in action after a man reportedly sustained a serious injury.

The med-evac was seen in footage circulating on social media on Monday night, with the chopper touching down on the east end of the Reflecting Pool before leaving with the injured person. A local NBC affiliate reported that the individual suffered a gunshot wound, citing the US Park Police.

A heavy police and EMS presence was also spotted near the pool after the helicopter took off, with officers later cordoning off the area as they interviewed witnesses.

A witness who captured some of the footage making the rounds online said that, despite spending a significant amount of time in the area around the Lincoln Memorial before the evacuation, they had not heard any gunshots, leaving it unclear where the purported shooting took place.

