Elon Musk floats idea of Texas Institute of Technology & Science, gets its acronym trending with flood of puns and innuendos

An after-hours tweet by Elon Musk got Twitter talking about TITS… that is, Texas Institute of Technology & Science, a new university proposed by the Tesla and SpaceX magnate with an eye on “epic” merchandise and brand recognition.

“Am thinking of starting [a] new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science,” Musk tweeted in the early hours of Friday, adding that it would have “epic merch” and be “universally admired.”

It will have epic merch — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

One didn’t have to be an engineer to get the joke with the acronym, but it did take an engineering account to point it out.

TITS 😭 — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) October 29, 2021

Even so, some well-intentioned people in the replies didn’t get it, arguing that “technological breakthroughs almost always follow scientific breakthroughs, not vice versa.”

“Nope, T is [definitely] first,” Musk replied.

Nope, T is def first — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

He also went along with a joke referencing his infamous “funding secured” tweet about taking Tesla private in 2018 – the very one that got him in trouble with US authorities.

“Obviously,” Musk replied.

Obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

The tweet caught the eye of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who responded only with an emoji.

The response to Musk’s midnight musings was quickly contrasted with the announcement made on Thursday by fellow tech magnate Mark Zuckerberg about rebranding the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as ‘Meta’.

A tale of two billionaires, and their appeals to the public:Zuckerberg: “Facebook is now Meta. How freaking cool is that, fellow humans?!?!?!?”Musk: “I’m going to start a university named TITS!” — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) October 29, 2021

Philosopher Michael Millerman argued that the joke and the reaction to it revealed the true nature of the internet.

musk makes a tits joke and the internet goes wild - you have to understand that kind of thing. it's the stream you're swimming in. — Michael Millerman (@M_Millerman) October 29, 2021

Amid the merriment, however, one user pointed out that there is already an institution of higher learning named TITS: the Technological Institute of Textile and Sciences, located in the Indian city of Bhiwani, west of New Delhi.

The name's already taken. Find another one. pic.twitter.com/ayKYea0fK1 — Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri) October 29, 2021

Musk moved to Texas from California in December 2020, and earlier this month he announced that Tesla’s headquarters would be moving from Silicon Valley to Austin as well. Whether his plan for endowing Texas with a new institution of higher learning will bloom or remain on the level of a late-night social media joke remains to be seen. He certainly has plenty to laugh about, as Tesla’s market capitalization has just surged past $1 trillion.

