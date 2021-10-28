‘Assault on sovereignty’: Biden blasted over report immigrant families separated at border could get MILLIONS in ‘compensation’

Families separated at the US-Mexico border during Donald Trump’s administration could be receiving $450,000 per person, according to a new report, something that has Joe Biden critics up in arms.

The Biden administration is currently in talks to make the payments, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The payments stem from numerous lawsuits filed, claiming migrants faced psychological trauma after being apprehended and separated by US Border Patrol.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) identified thousands of children separated from their parents during Trump’s presidency, though it’s unclear how many would actually be entitled to payments. Over 900 claims have been filed on behalf of migrant families, according to the Journal.

The sources also claim the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services is also considering payments of approximately $1 million to suing families. Some could receive smaller payments and the size of one’s family may alter the amount, though all is still being negotiated by an administration already dealing with record numbers of migrants at the US’ southern border this year. The total cost for these potential payments could end up being $1 billion.

Republicans have blasted the potential of massive payouts to migrants, especially while the country continues to struggle dealing with illegal immigration across the southern border.

“This is beyond open borders. It's an assault on American sovereignty,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) tweeted in response.

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author and Republican Senate hopeful in Ohio JD Vance called the plan “civilizational homicide.”

Others referred to the plan as “insanity” and accused Biden of potentially financially rewarding people for breaking the law.

Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border has been scrapped by Biden, who has faced his own criticism over reports of most migrants being detained and then released with only a court order to appear later, as well as the lack of testing of released migrants for Covid-19.

