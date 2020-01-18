Alligator in the sky: Russian combat helicopter performs insane stunts (VIDEO)

A Ka-52 'Alligator' attack helicopter was filmed twirling around, gaining altitude tail-up, while flying just several meters above the ground during an aerobatics training course in Russia.

The video, published by the Zvezda TV channel on Saturday, shows the chopper performing stunts above the snowy airstrip outside the city of Khabarovsk, in Russia's Far East.

Flying on low altitude, the gunship practices spinning around while keeping its weapon systems locked onto a target. The helicopter also executes an almost 90-degree rapid ascent, and climbs tail-first into the air, which is something only the Ka-52 is capable of doing.

During such training flights, the pilots learn how to conduct missions in bad weather, Zvezda TV reported.

