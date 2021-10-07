 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump asks US judge to force Facebook to restore his account, 9 months after he was booted off site over Capitol riot ​​– media

7 Oct, 2021 20:00
Get short URL
Trump asks US judge to force Facebook to restore his account, 9 months after he was booted off site over Capitol riot ​​– media
Former President Donald Trump is shown at a rally last month in Georgia. © Reuters / Dustin Chambers
Lawyers for Donald Trump have reportedly asked a Florida judge to make Facebook halt its suspension of the former president, saying his banishment would do “irreparable harm” to Republicans in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

The request for a preliminary injunction against Facebook was filed on Thursday in the US District Court in Miami. If granted, it would allow Trump to post content on the social media platform while his class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube – as well as CEOs of the Big Tech giants – proceeds toward trial.

Read more
‘I love talking about election fraud’: Trump says he’s ‘looking forward’ to sitting for deposition in Big Tech lawsuit ‘I love talking about election fraud’: Trump says he’s ‘looking forward’ to sitting for deposition in Big Tech lawsuit

The Washington Examiner quoted attorneys for Trump as arguing that the ex-president is being blocked from an essential tool needed by politicians to win elections. “[CEO Mark] Zuckerberg and Facebook say it’s the 21st-century public town square,” lawyer John Coale said. “If so, they should uphold the First Amendment. You can’t have it both ways. They’re like a public utility when it comes to speech.”

The injunction request follows a similar filing last week asking the court to force Twitter to restore Trump’s account. The then-president was suspended from major social media platforms – including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube – in January, after he was accused of inciting the Capitol riot.

Facebook said in June that its ban of Trump would remain in place until at least January 2023 and could be extended “if we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety.” Trump aims to help Republicans win back control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections and has hinted that he may run for president again in 2024.

By blocking the former president from “the most effective and direct forms of communication with potential voters,” Facebook is “threatening irreparable damage to the Republican Party’s prospects in the 2022 and 2024 elections,” Trump’s lawyers said in Thursday’s filing.

The broader legal battle in Trump’s lawsuit, which was filed in July, will challenge whether First Amendment protections can be applied to social media platforms. His lawyers have argued that Democrats in Congress coerced Big Tech companies to censor their political opponents, which would violate a constitutional provision that prohibits lawmakers from using private entities to carry out actions that they can’t legally do themselves.

“We expect this to go all the way up to the Supreme Court, and they can decide what is free speech, what can be censored, and who gets to decide what is and isn’t allowed online,” Coale said.

Also on rt.com January 6 committee to hear from Facebook ‘whistleblower’, who all but accused platform of letting ‘insurrection’ happen – media

Ironically, a federal judge in 2018 ordered Trump to restore Twitter users whom he had blocked, saying he had violated the First Amendment by denying them access to his posts.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies