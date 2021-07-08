‘I love talking about election fraud’: Trump says he’s ‘looking forward’ to sitting for deposition in Big Tech lawsuit

Donald Trump has revealed that he plans on and is committed to giving a deposition in the recently announced class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech companies Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

After announcing that he would be the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against the various social media companies who banned his accounts following the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump expanded on his role in the suit in an interview with Bill O’Reilly.

“I look forward to it, actually,” the former president said, when asked about sitting for a deposition in the suit, which will mean answering direct questions about the day of the Capitol riot and facing the accusation he incited an insurrection – an accusation from Democrats that morphed into an impeachment vote which ultimately failed in the Senate.

Trump confirmed to O’Reilly that he would address the Capitol riot issue head-on and even get into the accusations of “election fraud.”

“I love talking about the election fraud,” he said.

Both Trump and O’Reilly described the legal battle ahead as a “war.”

“Everything’s a war,” Trump said. “With me, life is a war.”

Facebook, Twitter, and Google, the former president added, “may be in the process of destroying our nation.”

Trump announced the lawsuit against the Big Tech companies and their CEOs, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, from New Jersey on Wednesday. Funded by the conservative non-profit group America First Policy Institute, the lawsuit seeks an “immediate halt” to social media companies’ censoring of users and “blacklisting” them for political purposes, arguing this violates First Amendment rights.

Such companies, Trump argues, have become a “de facto censorship arm” of the government, being used not only to dispense its essential information, but also to decide which political messages were appropriate for users to express.

On the Capitol riot and his alleged role in it, Trump again denied inciting violence and said it would be an “easy” case to make when he is questioned under oath. His social media accounts were suspended following the riots, with the various platforms citing his alleged spread of misinformation and aggressive rhetoric as the reason for his banishment.

“In my opinion, that will be a case that will be easy, and I think we’re going to do very, very well,” Trump said. “There were a lot of reasons for people to be [at the Capitol and] it was unfairly covered by the press, but the report came out by Congress and it didn’t even mention my name, let alone anything else, so we’re in very good shape.”

