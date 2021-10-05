‘Run on Covid money’: Project Veritas VIDEO claims to show Pfizer scientists privately promoting ‘natural immunity’ to virus

An undercover Project Veritas video allegedly showing Pfizer scientists talking about the company running on “Covid money” and the benefits of natural immunity has sparked another heated debate on coronavirus vaccines in the US.

In the latest investigative video from Veritas, one scientist identified as Nick Karl says “natural immunity” to the virus is “probably better” than any vaccination.

Karl says at one point he believes vaccine mandates are a positive thing, though he admits the goal of cities like New York is to make life “inconvenient” for the unvaccinated more than anything else.

“It’s just about making it so inconvenient for unvaccinated people to the point where they’re just like, ‘F**k it, I’ll get it.’ You know?” he says.

Another person in the video, identified as senior scientist Chris Croce, later says the antibodies created when someone gets Covid-19 protect them for “longer” than vaccines. Pfizer has already offered a booster shot to help with the effectiveness of their vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recommended for seniors and others in high-risk categories. Other vaccines could be introducing booster shots soon, as well.

At another point, Croce discusses his company’s reliance on the coronavirus pandemic to profit.

“Our organization is run on Covid money,” he says, referring to it as an “evil corporation.”

BREAKING: @Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies are Probably Better than the [Pfizer] Vaccination’"We’re Like Bred And Taught to be Like “Vaccine is Safer Than Actually Getting Covid.”“Our Organization is Run on Covid Money Now”#ExposePfizerpic.twitter.com/SAu1T0kgEx — veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) October 5, 2021

The Veritas journalist also asked Croce about “monoclonal antibody treatments.” They are typically viewed as far more expensive treatments compared to vaccines, which are currently offered at no cost. Croce says these treatments have been “pushed to the side” in favor of vaccines because of "money.”

“I mean, I’m there to help people, not to make millions of millions of dollars. So, I mean, that’s the moral dilemma,” Croce says, later admitting his “millions” estimation is just him “being nice” after the journalist suggests the company could rake in billions in profit.

A third person, identified as scientist Rahul Khandke, adds in the video that “seminars” have trained employees how to release selective information to the public.

“We’re bred and taught to be like, ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting Covid.’ Honestly, we had so many seminars on this,” he said. “You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to…. ‘You cannot talk about this in public.’”

The video is the latest in a series of reports meant to “expose” pharmaceutical companies involved in Covid-19 vaccines. Conservative pundits and others opposed to vaccine mandates have been quick to celebrate the latest Veritas video, with many saying the private, but positive words about antibody treatments and natural immunity mean a vaccine mandate for everyone is unnecessary.

“The only reason Natural Immunity isn’t part of America’s pandemic response is… Big Pharma can’t make MONEY off it,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) tweeted on Tuesday in reaction to the video.

We owe Project Veritas a lot. https://t.co/nxa6zbApQF — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 5, 2021

Scientists at Pfizer are saying the same things that get regular people deplatformed and labelled conspiracy theorists.Project Veritas does it again. pic.twitter.com/OVSSabHMRu — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), who has gotten into heated verbal clashes with health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci over “natural immunity,” called the video a “truth bomb.”

Truth bomb! Pfizer scientists candidly admit naturally acquired immunity to COVID equal to or better than vaccine. https://t.co/eDldhrppW4 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 5, 2021

When confronted about natural immunity in the past, Fauci made the point that it does not protect you “for an indefinite amount of time.”

“So it is conceivable that you got infected, you’re protected, but you may not be protected for an indefinite amount of time,” he said last month. “So, I think that is something that we need to sit down and discuss seriously because you very appropriately pointed out, it is an issue and there could be an argument [for it].”

More liberal reactions to the Veritas report have waved off the video, suggesting it doesn’t present the bombshell data its supporters think it does, with many arguing the best and easiest way to receive antibodies against the virus is to get inoculated.

Another conspiracy brought to you by project veritas. These guys are cringy as hell #ExposePfizerpic.twitter.com/o2rglFR1fB — Miz Anthrope (@jenaglez) October 5, 2021

#ExposePfizer hey dummies. 👋🏼 This info is not scandalous. It’s widely known and available information. And doesn’t decry the effects and purpose of the vaccines. The only thing you’re exposing is your inability to ever actually expose anything. Just like the election. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/iDexDHhTBN — MissaBeet (@Missa_Beet) October 5, 2021

Absolutely hilarious that people on the #ExposePfizer train think they’ve stumbled on something huge. Scientists have said that natural immunity is better but getting Covid is dangerous for a lot of people so the vaccine is a safer alternative. Why is that hard to understand?! — Barbara (@barbelgeuse) October 5, 2021

Government health officials have argued that vaccines provide the easiest protection against Covid-19, with the risk of hospitalization and death being typically drastically lower after inoculation in ‘breakthrough’ cases of the virus.

A peer-reviewed study released last month of more than three million people showed the Pfizer vaccine remains 90% protective against hospitalization and death. The effectiveness, however, does drop over time, according to the study, from 88% to 47% six months after people have received their second dose.

Pfizer has stood by the effectiveness of its vaccine and been trying to expand its outreach, with the company even calling it “safe” for children ages 5-11 after recent trial testing.

The company has not reacted to the latest Project Veritas video at the moment of this article’s publication.

