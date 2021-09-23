 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Blow-dart it into them!’ Outrage as FDA employee caught saying African-Americans should be vaccinated against their will

23 Sep, 2021 13:56
‘Blow-dart it into them!’ Outrage as FDA employee caught saying African-Americans should be vaccinated against their will
FDA economist Taylor Lee speaks to a Project Veritas reporter in a screenshot from a YouTube video published September 23, 2021 © YouTube / Project Veritas
Conservatives are up in arms after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) employee was caught on camera advocating forced vaccination for minorities and a Nazi-style register of the unvaccinated, “like the Jewish star.”

FDA economist Taylor Lee told an undercover reporter with Project Veritas that the federal government could learn a thing or two from the Nazis when it comes to getting the population vaccinated, according to a video published by the conservative group – famous for its hidden camera sting operations – on Wednesday.

Lee suggested that “census goes door-to-door” looking for vaccine holdouts, and when someone without the shot is found, they “blow [the Covid-19 vaccine] into them. Blow dart it into them.”

“I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated,” he continued. “Although that’s sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany. Nazi Germany… I mean, think about it like the Jewish star.”

Lee’s fantasies of forcible vaccination got darker, as he told the Veritas reporter: “I’m gonna go door-to-door and stab everyone [with the vaccine], ‘Oh, it’s just your booster shot! There you go!’” 

Regarding minorities (African-Americans are more likely than whites to be unvaccinated), Lee had the same solution: “Blow darts is always the answer.” 

While blacks can point to a history of medical experiments being performed on them against their will, Lee said that he “can’t blame them” for their hesitancy to get vaccinated, “but at the same time, like, blow dart. That’s where we’re going.”

Project Veritas’ videos have been criticized by liberals for their allegedly deceptive editing, and the subjects are often filmed on dates with undercover reporters, where alcohol and bravado make them more likely to run their mouths and exaggerate. Nevertheless, conservatives were incensed, with one commenter stating that although Lee is not a senior official at the FDA, “I have a feeling the blow dart dude’s disdain for ordinary Americans is shared by many in the @FDA.”

Project Veritas’ video was deleted from Instagram, and at time of writing remains available on YouTube. Both Project Veritas and its founder, James O’Keefe, were permanently banned from Twitter earlier this year. 

The group has continued to publish sting videos, however, and earlier this week released another hidden-camera expose, in which a doctor with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) accused the federal government of suppressing reports of the harmful side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, saying the shots are “full of s**t.

