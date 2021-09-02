2yo NYC boy among 40+ killed after Hurricane Ida remnants pummel US northeast with heavy rain, flash floods & tornadoes (VIDEOS)

At least 42 people, including a toddler, are dead in the wake of brutal storms that slammed the American northeast, with deaths reported in five states after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought deadly flash floods and tornadoes

The storm-related death toll reached at least 42 on Thursday, with 23 reported in New Jersey, 13 in New York, four in Pennsylvania and one in both Connecticut and Maryland – the latter victim just 19 years old. A 2-year-old boy was found dead in New York City, one among at least eight victims who drowned in the basements of residential homes, according to New York police commissioner Dermot Shea.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Tornadoes tear through New Jersey as NYC issues first-ever flash flood EMERGENCY amid Hurricane Ida fallout

In Woodbury, Connecticut, state trooper Brian Mohl was killed after his vehicle was swept off the road by floodwaters. While working an overnight shift, the officer alerted his department that he was caught in deep water and was in distress – “That is last they heard from him,” said a police spokesman.

Aerial view this morning of Manville, NJ after the Raritan River overflowed its banks. More than 8” of rain fell yesterday across the area. #njwx#Ida#floodingpic.twitter.com/KsSLLABkDc — Tommy Cerra (@TCWeather) September 2, 2021

In pictures: Damage from Hurricane Ida seen across US East Coast as death toll from flooding climbs above 40, with New Jersey's governor reporting 23 fatalities in his state alone pic.twitter.com/dxdmqvle9S — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 2, 2021

Vehicle-related deaths are among the most common after major flash floods. In the Philadelphia area, a 65-year-old man was found dead in his car after it went into a creek during the flooding. Another woman in a Philly suburb was reportedly killed after a tree came down on her home.

BREAKING: Flooding right now in Short Hills, New Jersey. This is downtown! 😱Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency due to tropical storm #Ida. #njwxpic.twitter.com/0EWWfqHRpZ — Tena Ezzeddine (@TenaNYCLA) September 2, 2021

Evidence of the destruction wrought by the storms was captured in photos and videos circulating on social media, with one clip showing the roof of one Manville, New Jersey home going up in flames as it remained submerged under several feet of water.

BREAKING: Chopper 4 is now seeing houses on fire in the middle of flooded neighborhoods in Manville, NJ. No firefighters can reach the homes #nbc4ny@StormTeam4NY@NBCNewYorkpic.twitter.com/9IrmwtgdGX — Jesse Hamilton (@JesseJHamilton) September 2, 2021

New York City flood: Brooklyn drowned. pic.twitter.com/mgqELFWVw2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021

From New York’s subway system to New Jersey’s Newark Airport, and even the state’s TD Bank Ballpark – none were spared by the flooding.

Flooding baggage area at newark airport pic.twitter.com/LxjDJHpXAH — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) September 2, 2021

This looks more like a subway car wash than a subway station. This flooding has to be doing an incredible amount of damage to the NYC subway system. pic.twitter.com/bgtMbjiHvM — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) September 2, 2021

TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Yankees' Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots, is submerged in water following heavy flooding in New Jersey from remnants of Hurricane Ida(via @njdotcom) pic.twitter.com/r8py6hXpOH — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 2, 2021

A series of tornadoes also touched down on Wednesday night – seven in New Jersey and Pennsylvania alone, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) – wreaking destruction through several communities.

Some of the damage this morning from the tornado in Mullica Hill, NJ #idapic.twitter.com/Yb75vnEXUg — Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno) September 2, 2021

Getting some photos of the Annapolis tornado damage. The roadway is West St. The house is Edgewater pic.twitter.com/YEIEK9YbCB — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) September 1, 2021

The storms slamming the East Coast come days after Ida made landfall as a category 4 hurricane last weekend, devastating parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, both of which are still reeling from the storm. While downgraded to a tropical depression earlier this week, Ida’s fallout has brought six to eight inches of rainfall to the northeast, triggering flash floods while setting an hourly rainfall record for Manhattan, according to the NWS.

As of Thursday night, the agency forecasted flooding for 43 locations across the Mid-Atlantic region as the freak weather is expected to continue.

As of 6PM Thursday, we are forecasting flooding at 43 locations across the Mid-Atlantic region. Please follow the latest forecasts at https://t.co/47CQ6yEqJnpic.twitter.com/0pLVLsUdsN — NWS MARFC (@NWSMARFC) September 2, 2021

Flooding in Philadelphia, photographed this morning by my son Alex: pic.twitter.com/iyoh18DUb1 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 2, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!