WATCH: Tornadoes tear through New Jersey as NYC issues first-ever flash flood EMERGENCY amid Hurricane Ida fallout

Several tornadoes touched down in New Jersey, wreaking destruction through communities as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the East Coast, also triggering New York City’s first ever flash flood emergency amid a massive downpour.

Twisters were spotted in multiple locations across New Jersey on Wednesday evening, with dramatic videos circulating on social media showing massive funnel clouds touching down.

Logan Wilson captured this video of a tornado outside his home in Sewell, New Jersey tonight https://t.co/5vLgOYFsbwpic.twitter.com/IAv6sHz8Zt — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) September 1, 2021

This video of the tornado in Burlington County, New Jersey was captured by Scott Smith. Original post here on Facebook: https://t.co/9AVpLjTy5U#NJWxpic.twitter.com/zRHB6r10Wy — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) September 2, 2021

Extensive damage to homes was also seen in other videos making the rounds, as well as flooded streets in Hoboken.

More of the damage in Mullica Hill on Marvin Lane. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/xPV038CNnp — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) September 1, 2021

Footage shows devastating damage in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, after a tornado moved through the area. Remnants of Hurricane Ida are wreaking havoc across the Northeast. https://t.co/5nwItZ23l1pic.twitter.com/GjbYJlsCxU — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021

Streets completely flooded in Hoboken, NJ tonight. Very serious flooding in parts of the New York City area.Video: Kristin Lovallo @Wx_Max@LeeGoldbergABC7pic.twitter.com/OBx2k2s9g7 — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) September 2, 2021

In the Big Apple, meanwhile, the city’s National Weather Service (NWS) issued its first-ever flash flood emergency, while the main NWS branch warned of an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

To be clear... this particular warning for NYC is the second time we've ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It's the first one for NYC). The first time we've issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago. https://t.co/7k55jeXbpb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

New York’s streets, and even some apartments and backyards, were seen drenched by the torrential rains, virtually shutting down some roadways.

This is incredible. New York City is under a flash flood *emergency* as rainfall comes down at 3 to 5 inches per hour. Video by Marianne Doherty. @NWSNewYorkNY is using words like “catastrophic” to convey impacts. @MyRadarWX Subways will flood, streets to rivers. Be safe #NYCpic.twitter.com/s8UdX7bdUY — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 2, 2021

BROOKLYN: Many basement apartments across Boro Park, Williamsburg completely flooded. Rain expected to stop soon, cars seen floating on streets across town. pic.twitter.com/uI8Ro5FCFM — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) September 2, 2021

The city’s subways also saw major flooding, with some terminals verging on becoming canals as water gushed in.

Flooding in 28th St Station NYC!!! And everyone is taking videos!!!!#OnlyInNYCpic.twitter.com/eV2QlALEno — Aleksander Milch (@AleksanderMilch) September 2, 2021

Later on Wednesday night, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a city-wide state of emergency over the “historic weather event” and “brutal flooding.” He was soon followed by Governor Kathy Hochul, who announced an emergency declaration for the state during an interview with local media, citing “catastrophic levels of water.”

New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy did much the same, imposing a state of emergency “effective immediately” in response to the nasty weather.

This guy is wading through nearly waist-high water to reach his vehicle - as streets are flooding quickly in Westchester @NBCNewYorkpic.twitter.com/T6RN2AxfTD — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 2, 2021

This is perfect example of what you should not do! Notice the white car towards the end that is floating. This water is too deep to drive through. Turn Around Don't Drown!! https://t.co/qR8ufBr7kW — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

The freak weather comes as the remnants of tropical storm Ida – which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane – makes its way through the East Coast. While Ida was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday, it has nonetheless brought severe weather to cities in its path, having devastated swaths of Louisiana and Mississippi after first reaching land.

