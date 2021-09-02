Hundreds of flights canceled from Newark after remnants of Hurricane Ida batter New York (VIDEOS)

At least 370 flights have been canceled from New Jersey’s Newark airport after the US East Coast region was battered by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and the heaviest rain ever recorded in the area, causing severe floods.

On Thursday, Newark Liberty Airport said its staff was working tirelessly to restore normal operations following extreme weather carried by Hurricane Ida overnight. Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding across the region.

The airport said that while the storm had passed through, weather conditions were still causing disruption. “As of now, 370 flights are canceled today at #EWR. Passengers are strongly urged to check with their carriers before heading to the airport,” a tweet from the airport read.

Also on Thursday, United Airlines said that it had temporarily suspended operations from the East Coast hub, but hoped to restore service later in the day. Aviation tracking site FlightAware said that 190 scheduled flights had not departed Newark as planned, while 182 arriving flights had been canceled.

Footage from earlier on Thursday appeared to show flood waters breaching the airport terminal.

Newark Liberty International Airport is flooded pic.twitter.com/kdahGJF4Yd — Adelle (@AdelleNaz) September 2, 2021

Flooding baggage area at newark airport pic.twitter.com/LxjDJHpXAH — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) September 2, 2021

On Wednesday, the US East Coast was battered by freak weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ida made their way northwards. A state of emergency was issued in New York, among other places, in response to the “historic weather event… with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads.”

New York’s Central Park recorded its wettest hour to date, with 3.1 inches of rain falling in 60 minutes, shattering the previous ‘high’ of 1.94 inches which was only set the week before. A ‘flash-flood emergency’ was issued for the first time in the city.

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead in the wake of the storm, according to the Associated Press. A New York Police Department spokesperson said that eight died when their basement flats flooded.

