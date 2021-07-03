Police issue ‘shelter-in-place’ order for Massachusetts town as several armed men flee into woods

Massachusetts police have been in a standoff with an armed group of men who fled into the woods after being confronted by an officer. Authorities have asked local residents to remain in their homes.

A police trooper in Wakefield, Massachusetts, a town near Boston, came across the potentially dangerous group early on Saturday, after spotting two vehicles pulled over on the side of a highway. According to media reports, the men, who were wearing tactical gear and armed with rifles and pistols, were attempting to refuel their cars when the officer approached. The trooper then asked for identification and called for backup. Instead of complying with the order, “approximately eight males fled into the woods carrying rifles and handguns,” Wakefield Police said.

Video from the area in Wakefield where two of the men from this group described by police as one that “does not recognize our laws” are under arrest. Now being driven away. There are still other suspects on 95 which is still shut down. #WCVBhttps://t.co/YXfHZPUjh5pic.twitter.com/hsbPUYCnim — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) July 3, 2021

The armed men are said to be part of a group that calls itself ‘Moorish American Arms’. It is believed that the group “does not recognize our laws,” the police said. The group was reportedly traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for what was described as “training.”

No threats have been made, but the men should be considered armed and dangerous, Wakefield Police said. Residents have been asked to lock their doors and remain inside their homes until the standoff is resolved.

In the latest update, the force reported that all nine men have been taken into custody.

Remaining suspects on highway have been taken into custody by MSP Special Tactical Operations Team. 7 additional suspects being transported for booking. We will now conduct sweeps of their 2 vehicles and woods. Total of 9 in custody counting the initial 2 arrests. https://t.co/eP2KkzZFpo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

