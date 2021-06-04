 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Conservative pundit trolls AOC… by raising $50k for her grandma?

4 Jun, 2021 23:42
FILE PHOTOS: (L) A photo shared by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shows her grandmother's home in Puerto Rico; (R) Ocasio-Cortez speaks at an event in the Bronx, New York. ©  Twitter / @AOC / screenshot;  Reuters / Jeenah Moon
Conservatives ridiculed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for using the dilapidated condition of her grandma’s Puerto Rico house to score points against Donald Trump. One pundit, however, set about raising some money for poor old abuela.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her – my 1st time in a year+ [because] of COVID,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet on Wednesday, referring to her grandmother. The post also included two photos of her grandma’s house, in which drooping ceiling panels were visible, apparently damaged by water.

Though AOC used the post to attack former President Donald Trump for allegedly blocking hurricane relief funds to the Caribbean island, conservatives were quick to point out that Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017 – and to attack the Democrat for not helping her grandmother fix up her house herself.

Matt Walsh, a conservative pundit, took things one step further on Friday, and launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise some much-needed cash for abuela’s home.

The funding drive angered Democrats, who accused Walsh of being “sick in the mind” and of running a “fraudulent” campaign. They called him a “racist” too for good measure.

It also enraged some conservatives, who suggested that Walsh’s time would be better spent fundraising for the Trump supporters still locked in solitary confinement after the January riot on Capitol Hill, and others who mocked him for handing money to his political “enemies.”

Still, plenty of Walsh’s fellow conservatives cheered the apparent “trolling,” and opened their wallets. By 5pm Eastern Time, the crowdfunding campaign had raised just under $60,000, smashing the target amount of $48,990.

Ocasio-Cortez has not, at time of writing, commented on whether she’ll accept Walsh’s donation.

