‘Political’ BLM & LGBTQ flags should be banned from US embassies, Republican-proposed Stars and Stripes Act says

A bill introduced by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York) would prevent US embassies around the world from hanging “political flags” in support of causes such as Black Lives Matter.

“The American flag is a beacon of freedom and hope for oppressed peoples around the world; it should be the primary flag flown above our embassies and that is what my legislation seeks to accomplish,” Malliotakis said about the bill.

The move comes in response to backlash from conservatives in the US over images of LGBTQ and BLM flags being hung next to the US flag flying at government institutions.

President Joe Biden’s administration recently authorized the LGBTQ Pride flag to be hung on the same poles as the US flag in honor of Pride Month in June. BLM flags began being flown this month in honor of the anniversary of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

A BLM flag flown at the Athens embassy was so prominent it reportedly covered the United States seal.

We raise this banner in honor of George Floyd, murdered one year ago today, in solidarity with people around the globe seeking a world without racial discrimination and a future with equal opportunity for all. #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/cVIkfH5Yra — U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) May 25, 2021

We raise this flag to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd - we honor Mr. Floyd and stand in solidarity with other nations to advance racial justice, a key priority within U.S. foreign policy #BLMpic.twitter.com/IdApjPaJYR — US Consulate Thess (@USConsulateThes) May 25, 2021

Images of the BLM flag have been the primary cause for concern for numerous right-wing pundits. The new bill even specifically calls against the BLM organization being supported as many of its advocates have called for “defunding the police” and “convicting and banning” former President Donald Trump from holding political office again.

No different from flying al Qaeda's flag. https://t.co/KFllEfvBLX — Let's Build a MAGA Chaz! (@NolteNC) May 30, 2021

Displaying a private NGO’s flag like the BLM logo on US embassies is unprecedented. It violates the Hatch Act, endorses one NGO over another and undermines American security by endorsing calls for defunding the police.Don’t be outraged later when other presidents do it too. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 26, 2021

Disgusting. We should all be ashamed that our country will be flying the flag of a self-described Marxist organization at our embassies around the world. https://t.co/oCRItKDow3 — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) May 30, 2021

“The Administration's directive is an insult to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our flag and our nation – especially as we head into Memorial Day weekend – and it is absolutely ridiculous that legislation is needed to correct this issue,” Malliotakis said.

The bill has been co-sponsored by numerous other Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) and Ken Buck (R-Colorado).

Even with the support of Stefanik, who was recently moved into the position of House GOP conference chair, it is highly unlikely the bill would gain the support it needs in the Democrat-controlled House to actually progress toward becoming law.

