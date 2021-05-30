‘Enjoy the long weekend’: Kamala Harris honors veterans after taking heat for ‘disrespectful’ Memorial Day tweet

US Vice President Kamala Harris triggered many conservatives by posting a Memorial Day weekend tweet that did not acknowledge the holiday, but instead referred to the “long weekend.”

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris tweeted on Saturday. The four words and accompanying smiling photo were enough to propel the vice president to the trending charts on social media, as critics blasted her for not acknowledging the true meaning of the holiday.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

“Is this intended to insult the memory of the fallen? Because that’s how it reads,” National Review’s Kyle Smith, a veteran, tweeted in response.

“I know you think the ‘long weekend’ is a chance to post a pic of yourself and get some mimosas as you plan to rip our country apart but it’s actually a time to appreciate the brave soldiers who died for our country & to reflect on the LIFETIME their families spend without them,” conservative pundit Robby Starbuck added.

Others similarly targeted the “disrespectful” tweet.

Real misfire here. It is a long weekend. It’s also Memorial Day weekend, which means far more that our government officials should acknowledge: a time to remember and honor the millions of Americans who lost their lives in our nation’s defense https://t.co/RCPwPf4TdLhttps://t.co/xKyyaOkkQA — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) May 29, 2021

It is appalling that there’s no mention of why there is a long weekend. For those that sacrificed their lives for our country, and for the families they left behind, we should have a @VP that thinks more of #MemorialDay than just a long weekend. https://t.co/jDRWMsiHNXpic.twitter.com/PXNX9LUODN — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 30, 2021

Kamala Harris’ self-centered and tone-deaf #MemorialDayWeekend tweet is a national embarrassment, but not a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention.🤷🏾‍♀️#RememberTheFallen — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) May 30, 2021

Harris’ tweet did find its defenders, however, who pointed to the outrage as overblown and politically motivated.

2010: Trump tweets "Happy Memorial Day!"2011: Trump tweets "Happy Memorial Day!"2015: Trump tweets "Happy Memorial Day!"2018: Trump tweets "Happy Memorial Day!"2020: Trump tweets "Happy Memorial Day!"Fox News says nothing2021: Kamala Harris says "Enjoy the long weekend." https://t.co/JVPuqx5aR2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 30, 2021

No one is actually outraged over that Kamala Harris tweet. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 30, 2021

I have to ask: How many of the people criticizing @VP Harris for her “have a nice weekend” tweet are taking advantage of Memorial Day sales or having backyard barbecues today? — (((Charles))) #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) May 30, 2021

Though Harris did not directly address her tweet or the ensuing heated reactions, she did appear to attempt to course-correct on Sunday when she put out a new message, honoring fallen veterans.

“Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice,” she tweeted, adding no smiling picture this time.

Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

Harris’ Memorial Day tweet is just the latest public flub she’s made in relation to the military. During a recent commencement speech for graduates at the US Naval Academy, Harris addressed the pandemic and found little positive response when she joked about naval engineers turning to green energy and called climate change a “threat to national security.”

“Just ask any marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled-up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel, and so would he,” she said, laughing and earning a few groans from the audience.

🚨 CRINGE ALERT 🚨Kamala Harris tells woke joke about a female Marineat the Navy Academy - IT BOMBS. Cadets groan as Kamala cackles awkwardly alone onstage.Kamala also told the cadets to use "wind energy" for "combat power."The Biden humiliation of our Military continues. pic.twitter.com/rQghgIA6rM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2021

