Ex-Navy pilot says UFOs were spotted DAILY for ‘A COUPLE YEARS’ as senator urges US to take phenomenon ‘seriously’

A former Navy pilot has claimed that encounters with unidentified flying objects were commonplace during his years of military service, as the US government finalizes a much-anticipated report on such sightings.

Once sequestered to the back pages of salacious tabloids, reports of UFOs, also known as UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), have gone mainstream after the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of leaked footage showing a US jet interacting with a mysterious object. Since then, the US military has opened up about the taboo subject. Last week, the Defense Department confirmed that a video of an incident that reportedly occurred off the California coast in 2019 was authentic.

With footage of the bizarre phenomena now public, some service members who claim to have come in contact with UAPs have begun speaking to the media.

In a new ‘60 Minutes’ report, former Navy pilot Lieutenant. Ryan Graves said that UAP sightings were part of his daily routine. Graves told the outlet that pilots training off the Atlantic Coast came in contact with unidentified objects “every day for at least a couple of years.”

Graves confirmed that sightings were a daily occurrence after his interviewer, CBS’ Bill Whitaker, expressed astonishment over the sensational claim.

The former military pilot said he wasn’t sure what the objects were, but that they should be considered a security threat. One encounter, captured on a targeting camera by members of Graves' squadron, shows a sphere-shaped vehicle rotating and moving at high speeds, seemingly without releasing an exhaust plume.

According to Graves, pilots believe that the puzzling objects are either secret US technology, high-tech surveillance vehicles operated by US adversaries, or something not from Earth. He said, however, that he thought the most likely explanation was that the unidentified objects were from a “threat observation program.”

The testimony comes as the US government prepares to release next month the findings of an investigation into UAP sightings.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) thinks the contents of the report should not be dismissed, describing UAP incidents as no laughing matter.

“Anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” he told CBS. “I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously.”

The Pentagon previously claimed that its UFO-tracking project, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, was no longer operational, but a Senate report last year revealed that the work had continued under a different outfit, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force. The group is expected to present its findings to the Senate in June.

