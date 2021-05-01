‘Foreign adversary’ in US skies? Ex-Pentagon ‘UFO investigator’ warns odd sightings could mark ‘intel failure on level of 9/11’

Luis Elizondo, who claims to have led the US military’s defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, has voiced concerns over a lack of info on mysterious “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” – more commonly known as UFOs.

“There is something in our skies, we don’t know what it is, we don’t know how it works, we don’t know fully what it can do, we don’t know who is behind the wheel, we don’t know its intentions, and there isn’t a damn thing we can do about it,” Elizondo told the US Sun in an interview published on Friday.

If it turns out we have been leapfrogged technologically by a foreign adversary, then we are dealing with an intelligence failure on the level of 9/11.

“I am not a UFO guy, I am an investigator, my job was simple, to collect the data and speak the truth,” Elizondo emphasized.

The words of caution come as lawmakers await a report on UAPs from a special military task force established to track the strange sightings.

Though the Pentagon has previously claimed that the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program had been disbanded, a Senate report last year acknowledged the outfit’s work has carried on under a different name, deep in the recesses of the Office of Naval Intelligence. Now dubbed the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, the body is meant to “standardize collection and reporting” on sightings of unexplained aircraft, tasked with producing a report on its findings within 180 days after the passage of the last intelligence authorization act.

The military has also sought to deny Elizondo’s role in the first version of the threat identification program, though those denials were belied this week by ex-Senator Harry Reid, who insisted he was not only involved, but personally led the effort.

“As one of the original sponsors of AATIP, I can state as a matter of record Lue Elizondo’s involvement and leadership role in this program,” Reid said, adding that, as a lawmaker, he helped to secure $22 million in funding for the effort.

Mr. Elizondo is a former intelligence officer who has spent his career working tirelessly in the shadows on sensitive national security matters, including investigating UAPs...

Elizondo’s warning also comes just weeks after the military confirmed that several previously leaked photos and videos, captured by Navy personnel, are indeed authentic and depict unidentified phenomena.

“To maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough told CNN in confirming the authenticity of the images.

She added that the UAP task force is now investigating the entities seen in the footage, the latest of several rounds of similar images acknowledged by the military.

