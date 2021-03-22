US has secret evidence of ‘quite a few more’ UFO sightings than have been made public, says former intel chief

With the June 1 deadline fast approaching for the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to submit their reports on UFO sightings, a former senior official has stated there are “quite a few more than have been made public."

A former director of national intelligence under the Trump administration, John Ratcliffe, recently spoke with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, lamenting that his office wasn't able to get more of the report to an unclassified format before he left his post.

“And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain,” Ratcliffe said, adding that the events had been recorded by “multiple sensors.”

Some of the incidents included maneuvers that are impossible to perform with current human technology including “supersonic travel without a sonic boom.” Ratcliffe insisted that it is in the public interest for the information to be released.

He said military officials always seek a plausible explanation but there are many instances in which this is simply not possible.

"But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we have seen."

The upcoming report is part of the $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, which former US president Donald Trump signed into law in December. Within the relief bill is the Senate Intelligence Committee's Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 which contains a “committee comment” section that will address “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The report must identify any and all threats posed by these UFOs and provide an assessment on whether they could possibly be highly advanced technology possessed by foreign adversaries of the US or whether they are potentially extraterrestrial in nature.

The report is expected to be submitted in unclassified form, but may include a classified annex, adding further intrigue to the situation.

In 2020, several videos were declassified by the US Navy and purported to show some of these UFO incidents.

One of the videos was shot in November 2004 while the other two originated from January 2015, and were notable for the shocked commentary by two Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet pilots.

In 2020, former CIA director John Brennan also discussed UFO sightings, hinting that some might consider that the unusual activity “constitutes a different form of life.”

Meanwhile, the Defense Department announced the creation of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force on August 4.

