Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon’s declassified UFO videos are ‘eyebrow-raising,’ advises ‘to keep an open mind’

Former Obama-era CIA director John Brennan has described the declassified Pentagon UFO videos as “eyebrow-raising” and has said they should be treated with an open mind.

“I’ve seen some of those videos from Navy pilots, and I must tell you that they are quite eyebrow-raising when you look at them,” Brennan said in a recent interview at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center.

Among the several recently-declassified videos was the so-called ‘tic tac’ craft captured on camera by Navy pilots in 2004 performing neck breaking and apparently physics defying maneuvers 100 miles off the Pacific shore. Brennan was careful not to confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, but struck a curious tone.

“You try to ensure that you have as much data as possible in terms of visuals and also different types of maybe technical collection of sensors that you have at the time,” the ex-director explained.

“You really have to approach it with an open mind, but get as much data as possible and get as much expertise as possible brought to bear.”

When pressed about whether he thought aliens exist and have visited Earth, Brennan said it is “a bit presumptuous and arrogant for us to believe that there’s no other form of life anywhere in the entire universe,” but added that it may not fit the bill of what we necessarily think of as ‘life’.

He highlighted the importance of thinking outside the box, examining the potential for weird weather phenomena, a go-to for authorities downplaying alleged UFO sightings, among other possible explanations for the baffling videos.

He even strayed into the realm of the supernatural, suggesting the videos may depict “phenomenon that is the result of something that we don’t yet understand and that could involve some type of activity that some might say constitutes a different form of life.”

Brennan cited his position as an agnostic as the main reason he’s so open-minded about the videos, but declined to speculate about aliens, gods, daemons, deities, or superheroes/villains being the source of the bizarre sightings.

Brennan joins the ranks of a growing number of senior officials from around the world who have expressed a particular curiosity about the apparent ‘x-files’ which were declassified by the Pentagon in recent years.

“The federal government all these years has covered up [evidence about UFOs],” former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said in a recent documentary.

The former head of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s space unit, Haim Eshed, caused quite a stir earlier this month when he claimed that humans have made contact with a “galactic federation” of aliens with whom we have, apparently, signed a contract to conduct experiments here on Earth.

He also claimed that there is a manned, underground US base on Mars, but declined to provide any proof, and added that outgoing US President Donald Trump was on the cusp of spilling the intergalactic beans before he was stopped by “The Federation” to prevent mass hysteria on a global scale.

