Pentagon says leaked VIDEO showing mysterious spherical object is genuine & under investigation by ‘UFO task force’

Freshly leaked footage of a mysterious spherical object darting around over the California coast is authentic, the US military said, noting the video was captured aboard a Navy warship and that the sighting is under investigation.

First published on Friday by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, the grainy infrared footage shows a round object hovering over the ocean before abruptly plunging into the water. Soon after the video began making the rounds, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that it was filmed by American sailors.

“I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations,” Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough told the Debrief in a statement, referring to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, a Naval Intelligence program established to collect reports of mysterious sightings.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

In the video, bewildered sailors are heard commenting on the strange sighting, with one saying “Woah, it splashed!” after the object dipped into the ocean, immediately telling another seaman to mark the object’s range and bearing.

While Gough offered no other details on the footage, Corbell – whose documentary films largely focus on UFOs and government disclosure – claims the video was captured near San Diego in 2019 from the command center of the USS Omaha, a littoral combat ship. The filmmaker previously shared what he said were unclassified slides from a military briefing on the same encounter, which said that the object disappeared in the ocean and that “attempts to search the water for wreckage were ineffective.”

May 1st 2020 a classified briefing was generated about the UFO / UAP presence via the Office of Naval Intelligence. I was able to obtain information regarding these & other UAP related briefings - as well as - unclassified slides & some intriguing military captured UAP footage. pic.twitter.com/F6V9h64Qfs — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) April 8, 2021

The Pentagon has alleged that its UFO-tracking project, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, was disbanded, but a Senate report last year acknowledged the same work had continued under a different body. Rebranded as the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, the outfit is meant to compile and standardize sightings of unknown flying objects. It is required to produce a report on its findings, expected to be released in June.

