 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Pentagon says leaked VIDEO showing mysterious spherical object is genuine & under investigation by ‘UFO task force’

15 May, 2021 03:18
Get short URL
Pentagon says leaked VIDEO showing mysterious spherical object is genuine & under investigation by ‘UFO task force’
An excerpt from leaked footage showing an unidentified object over the Pacific Ocean, captured by Navy personnel. ©  YouTube / Jeremy Corbell / screenshot
Freshly leaked footage of a mysterious spherical object darting around over the California coast is authentic, the US military said, noting the video was captured aboard a Navy warship and that the sighting is under investigation.

First published on Friday by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, the grainy infrared footage shows a round object hovering over the ocean before abruptly plunging into the water. Soon after the video began making the rounds, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that it was filmed by American sailors. 

“I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations,” Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough told the Debrief in a statement, referring to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, a Naval Intelligence program established to collect reports of mysterious sightings.

In the video, bewildered sailors are heard commenting on the strange sighting, with one saying “Woah, it splashed!” after the object dipped into the ocean, immediately telling another seaman to mark the object’s range and bearing.

While Gough offered no other details on the footage, Corbell – whose documentary films largely focus on UFOs and government disclosure – claims the video was captured near San Diego in 2019 from the command center of the USS Omaha, a littoral combat ship. The filmmaker previously shared what he said were unclassified slides from a military briefing on the same encounter, which said that the object disappeared in the ocean and that “attempts to search the water for wreckage were ineffective.”

The Pentagon has alleged that its UFO-tracking project, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, was disbanded, but a Senate report last year acknowledged the same work had continued under a different body. Rebranded as the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, the outfit is meant to compile and standardize sightings of unknown flying objects. It is required to produce a report on its findings, expected to be released in June.

Also on rt.com ‘Foreign adversary’ in US skies? Ex-Pentagon ‘UFO investigator’ warns odd sightings could mark ‘intel failure on level of 9/11’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies