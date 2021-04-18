Jesus joins QAnon?! ‘Passion of the Christ’ star stirs controversy as he cryptically dives into ‘adrenochroming of children’

‘Passion of the Christ’ actor Jim Caviezel is being aligned with the QAnon movement by critics after delving into what he called “adrenochroming of children” at a right-wing conference.

At a ‘Health and Freedom Conference,’ featuring prominent supporters of former US President Donald Trump like MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, Caviezel made reference to “adrenochrome” when speaking about the real-life version of a character he plays in the upcoming film, ‘Sound of Freedom.’

In the movie, Caviezel portrays Tim Ballard, who became a popular figure among QAnon followers for his work with his group The Nazarene Fund, which works to “liberate the captive, to free the enslaved, and to rescue, rebuild and restore the lives of Christians and other persecuted religious and ethnic minorities wherever and whenever they are in need.”

Also on rt.com Michael Flynn’s family sues CNN for $75 million over making them out to be QAnon supporters

Explaining that Ballard was supposed to attend the conference with him, Caviezel said the former Department of Homeland Security official was off saving children at the moment from the “darkest recesses of Hell right now,” one of those apparently being the “adrenochroming of children.”

Adrenochrome a frequent term central to QAnon conspiracy theories regarding the alleged sex trafficking of children by influential figures in politics and entertainment. Adrenochrome is a chemical compound produced by adrenaline, and QAnon conspiracy theorists claim the consumption of adrenochrome from minors have regenerative powers.

Caviezel himself was asked to explain the term after making the shocking reference, which many in the crowd admitted to being unfamiliar with, after the emcee asked.

“I’ll just simplify it and when you are scared, you produce adrenaline, if you’re an athlete and you get in the fourth quarter, you have adrenaline that comes out of you. If a child knows he’s going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline,” Caviezel said.

He later added that “it’s the worst horror I’ve ever seen. The screaming alone, even if I never, ever, ever saw it, it’s beyond, and these people that do it, there will be no mercy for them.”

Actor Jim Caviezel appeared at a right-wing COVID conspiracy theorist conference yesterday and promoted the QAnon blood-harvesting conspiracy theory (https://t.co/9RgU0ORDVI) about "the adrenochroming of children." (clip 1/2) pic.twitter.com/JZWxpFbjFY — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 17, 2021

Jim Caviezel further pushes the "adrenochrome" conspiracy theory (https://t.co/E3q2Fe2H25): (clip 2/2) pic.twitter.com/xAqNcyJOcz — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 17, 2021

Caviezel, best known for his role as Jesus Christ in ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ has been blasted and dismissed by critics since his talk went viral, with many using his most famous role to help illustrate how extreme they feel the comments really are.

“Jesus CHRIST dude, Jesus Christ Dude,” fellow actor Patton Oswalt tweeted in reaction.

“Jim believes in adrenachrome. Insane,” journalist Ian Miles Cheong added.

“Caviezel should seek psychiatric attention. I’m not being hyperbolic or a smart ass. He’s troubled,” author Kimberley Johnson wrote.

Jim is playing the part of a nonsensical and dangerous conspiracy theorist to perfection. https://t.co/9GtwxFYwcN — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 17, 2021

While promoting his upcoming role as a fictionalized version of Tim Ballard of Operation Underground Railroad, a group that has tried very hard to claim it has no QAnon connections! https://t.co/lT69OHmZk1 — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) April 17, 2021

The Passion of the YIKES https://t.co/SZQEVNjej8 — kim caramele (@kimcaramele) April 17, 2021

Caviezel is one of the few outspoken conservatives to maintain mainstream success in Hollywood, appearing in popular shows like ‘Person of Interest’ and films such as ‘The Thin Red Line’ throughout his career, though he claims his role as Jesus and open faith have closed doors for him in Hollywood.

He most recently appeared in the movie ‘Infidel,’ executive-produced by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. He is set to appear in a sequel to ‘Passion of the Christ’ next.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!