‘Multiple people killed’ in Boulder store shooting, incl. police officer, suspect in custody

Several people were killed in a shooting spree at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, including one police officer, local law enforcement confirmed, adding that a suspect has been brought into custody.

"There was loss of life. There were multiple people who were killed in this incident,” Commander Kerry Yamaguchi told a press conference on Monday evening, several hours after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a King Soopers supermarket in the Table Mesa neighborhood.

Among the victims was one officer, Yamaguchi said. He did not specify the number of casualties, though an earlier report in the Wall Street Journal put the number of those killed at 6, citing a law enforcement source. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty confirmed that police are aware of the death toll from the incident, but would not make the information public until next of kin are notified.

One “person of interest” has been taken into custody and is undergoing treatment for an injury. While police declined to identify the suspect, a live feed from a local news outlet earlier showed one man being led away from the scene of the shooting in handcuffs. He was partially naked and visibly bloodied. Police said that the only person who suffered injuries in the incident was the suspect.

No motive for the shooting has been established yet, with police saying the investigation is in its early stages.

Along with police, federal, state and local agencies are taking part in the probe.

An earlier report of an “armed, dangerous individual” at a location near the grocery store, which prompted a shelter-in-place notice, tuned out to be unrelated to the store shooting, police said.



