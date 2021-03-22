 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ACTIVE SHOOTER at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado
ACTIVE SHOOTER at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

22 Mar, 2021 21:05
ACTIVE SHOOTER at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado
Police in Boulder, Colorado have surrounded a grocery store after reports of shots fired. An active shooter is believed to be inside, and reportedly opened fire at police. ‘Multiple’ people are reportedly down.

The police have identified the location as a King Soopers supermarket in the Table Mesa neighborhood.

Initial scanner traffic from the scene suggested that the suspect fired on officers and that there were multiple people injured inside the store, but that has not been independently confirmed. Boulder PD have yet to give any official details on the situation, beyond it being an active shooter incident.

Boulder is a city of some 100,000 residents about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Denver, at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

