ACTIVE SHOOTER at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

Police in Boulder, Colorado have surrounded a grocery store after reports of shots fired. An active shooter is believed to be inside, and reportedly opened fire at police. ‘Multiple’ people are reportedly down.

The police have identified the location as a King Soopers supermarket in the Table Mesa neighborhood.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Initial scanner traffic from the scene suggested that the suspect fired on officers and that there were multiple people injured inside the store, but that has not been independently confirmed. Boulder PD have yet to give any official details on the situation, beyond it being an active shooter incident.

Boulder is a city of some 100,000 residents about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Denver, at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

