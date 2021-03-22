ACTIVE SHOOTER at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado
The police have identified the location as a King Soopers supermarket in the Table Mesa neighborhood.
ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021
Initial scanner traffic from the scene suggested that the suspect fired on officers and that there were multiple people injured inside the store, but that has not been independently confirmed. Boulder PD have yet to give any official details on the situation, beyond it being an active shooter incident.
Boulder is a city of some 100,000 residents about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Denver, at the base of the Rocky Mountains.
